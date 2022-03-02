Na Sook Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Designed for both business and leisure travel, Na Sook Resort is ideally situated in Ao Num Mao Bay; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Na Sook Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service. The hotel features 11 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, diving, fishing, solarium, pool (kids). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Krabi, make Na Sook Resort your home away from home.