KRABI TEST & GO

Na Sook Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.3
Bewertung mit
25 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 2, 2022
Na Sook Resort - Image 0
Na Sook Resort - Image 1
Na Sook Resort - Image 2
Na Sook Resort - Image 3
Na Sook Resort - Image 4
Na Sook Resort - Image 5
+36 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Na Sook Resort is ideally situated in Ao Num Mao Bay; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Na Sook Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service. The hotel features 11 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, diving, fishing, solarium, pool (kids). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Krabi, make Na Sook Resort your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Na Sook Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Na Sook Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

199 Moo.5 T. Saithai, Ao Num Mao Bay, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
Bewertung mit
553 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Scene Villen mit Klippenblick
9.1
Bewertung mit
221 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
Bewertung mit
1023 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
Bewertung mit
634 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
3503 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Feriendorf Phra Nang Inn
7.9
Bewertung mit
2864 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Thailändisches Dorf Chada
7.9
Bewertung mit
691 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
Bewertung mit
1021 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU