JWマリオットカオラックリゾートアンドスパ - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
この豪華なビーチフロントの宿泊施設は、自然と歴史の両方を探索するのに最適な拠点です。近くのシミラン諸島は間違いなくタイで最高のダイビングスポットを提供し、3つの国立公園は徒歩や象、ラフティング、カヌーでのトレッキングに最適です。近くのタクアパ旧市街には、中葡建築様式の建物がいくつかあります。リゾートではゲームも開催しており、カヤックなどのモーターを使わないスポーツも提供しています。さらに、近くの村を探索するために利用できるマウンテンバイクがあります。アクティビティでいっぱいの一日を過ごした後は、QuanSpaで提供されているトリートメントをお楽しみください。 JWマリオットカオラックリゾートアンドスパは最高の贅沢であり、カオラックでより良い場所を見つけるのは難しいでしょう。