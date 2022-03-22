JW 메리어트 카오락 리조트 앤 스파 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
이 고급스러운 해변가 호텔은 자연과 역사를 모두 탐험할 수 있는 훌륭한 기반을 제공합니다. 인근 시밀란 제도는 의심할 여지 없이 태국 최고의 다이빙 장소를 제공하며 3개의 국립공원은 도보 및 코끼리 트레킹, 래프팅, 카누에 적합합니다. 인근 타쿠아파 구시가지에는 여러 중국-포르투갈 디자인 건물이 있습니다. 리조트에서 게임도 준비하고 카약과 같은 무동력 스포츠도 즐기실 수 있습니다. 또한 인근 마을을 탐험할 수 있는 산악 자전거가 있습니다. 활동으로 가득한 하루를 보낸 후에는 Quan Spa에서 제공되는 트리트먼트를 즐기실 수 있습니다. JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort and Spa는 최고의 럭셔리이며 Khao Lak에서 더 좋은 곳을 찾기가 어려울 것입니다.