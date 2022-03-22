PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

JW 万豪考拉度假村及水疗中心 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
通过
805条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort and Spa - Image 0
JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort and Spa - Image 1
JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort and Spa - Image 2
JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort and Spa - Image 3
JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort and Spa - Image 4
JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort and Spa - Image 5
+33 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家豪华的海滨酒店为客人提供了探索自然和历史的绝佳基地。附近的斯米兰群岛无疑是泰国最好的潜水地点，而这三个国家公园非常适合徒步和骑大象、漂流和划独木舟。附近的塔库阿帕老城区有几座中葡设计的建筑。度假村还组织游戏，并提供皮划艇等非机动运动。此外，您还可以骑山地自行车游览附近的村庄。经过一整天的活动后，您一定可以享受 Quan Spa 提供的理疗服务。 JW 万豪考拉度假村和水疗中心是最豪华的，在考拉克很难找到更好的地方。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是JW 万豪考拉度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 JW 万豪考拉度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

41/12 Moo 3, Khuk Khak, Takuapa Khuk Khak beach, Khuk Khak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

阿亚拉别墅酒店
8.2

737 评论
฿-1
坎塔利海滩别墅及套房 - 考拉
8.6

448 评论
฿-1
卡萨德拉弗洛拉酒店
9.1

372 评论
฿-1
沙罗人
9.1

229 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村考拉克水域
8.8

732 评论
฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1

669 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU