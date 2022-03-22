JW 万豪考拉度假村及水疗中心 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
这家豪华的海滨酒店为客人提供了探索自然和历史的绝佳基地。附近的斯米兰群岛无疑是泰国最好的潜水地点，而这三个国家公园非常适合徒步和骑大象、漂流和划独木舟。附近的塔库阿帕老城区有几座中葡设计的建筑。度假村还组织游戏，并提供皮划艇等非机动运动。此外，您还可以骑山地自行车游览附近的村庄。经过一整天的活动后，您一定可以享受 Quan Spa 提供的理疗服务。 JW 万豪考拉度假村和水疗中心是最豪华的，在考拉克很难找到更好的地方。