JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort and Spa - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
This luxurious beachfront property provides guests an excellent base from which to explore both the natural and the historical. The nearby Similan Islands undoubtedly provide the best dive sites in Thailand, while the three national parks are perfect for treks on foot and on elephants, rafting, and canoeing. The nearby Takuapa Old Town has several Sino-Portuguese designed buildings. The resort also organizes games, and non-motorized sports such as kayaking are on offer. Additionally there are mountain bikes available to explore the nearby villages. After a day full of activities, you are sure to enjoy the treatments on offer at the Quan Spa. JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort and Spa is luxury at its very best and it would be difficult to find a better place in Khao Lak.
41/12 Moo 3, Khuk Khak, Takuapa Khuk Khak beach, Khuk Khak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220