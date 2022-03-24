PATTAYA TEST & GO

Butterfly Garden Boutique Residences - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6

106レビューによる評価
更新日 March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Butterfly Garden Boutique Residences, located in Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Butterfly Garden Boutique Residences offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, grocery deliveries, taxi service, kitchen, luggage storage. Butterfly Garden Boutique Residences is home to 23 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, linens, mirror, private entrance. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Butterfly Garden Boutique Residences is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

415/8-22 Moo12, Pratamnuk Rd Soi 6 Nongprue Banglamung, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

