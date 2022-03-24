PATTAYA TEST & GO

Butterfly Garden Boutique Residences - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
通过
106条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Butterfly Garden Boutique Residences, located in Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Butterfly Garden Boutique Residences offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, grocery deliveries, taxi service, kitchen, luggage storage. Butterfly Garden Boutique Residences is home to 23 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, linens, mirror, private entrance. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Butterfly Garden Boutique Residences is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

415/8-22 Moo12, Pratamnuk Rd Soi 6 Nongprue Banglamung, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

