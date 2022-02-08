BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Rama Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4

677レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Bangkok Rama Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok Rama Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok Rama Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok Rama Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok Rama Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok Rama Hotel - Image 5
+19 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Bangkok Rama Hotel, located just 10 minutes from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport, provides 85 spacious and luxuriously furnished rooms. For the business traveler, there are several meeting rooms with state-of-the art equipment to best serve your needs. Enjoy meals at one of the top restaurants in Bangkok, Baan Siri, which offers more than 500 Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and Western dishes. After a day spent shopping and sightseeing, ease the muscles with a relaxing Thai massage. Near the hotel are several shopping malls as well as the motorway leading to Pattaya, and it is only a short ride away from the city center.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Bangkok Rama Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Bangkok Rama Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

1546 Pattanakarn Road Suan Luang, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
との評価
211 レビュー
から ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
との評価
1250 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
との評価
187 レビュー
から ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
との評価
5421 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU