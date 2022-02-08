BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Rama Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Bangkok Rama Hotel, located just 10 minutes from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport, provides 85 spacious and luxuriously furnished rooms. For the business traveler, there are several meeting rooms with state-of-the art equipment to best serve your needs. Enjoy meals at one of the top restaurants in Bangkok, Baan Siri, which offers more than 500 Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and Western dishes. After a day spent shopping and sightseeing, ease the muscles with a relaxing Thai massage. Near the hotel are several shopping malls as well as the motorway leading to Pattaya, and it is only a short ride away from the city center.

1546 Pattanakarn Road Suan Luang, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

