BANGKOK TEST & GO

56 Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.3

187レビューによる評価
更新日 April 8, 2022
56 Hotel - Image 0
56 Hotel - Image 1
56 Hotel - Image 2
56 Hotel - Image 3
56 Hotel - Image 4
56 Hotel - Image 5
+15 写真
迅速な対応
2 レビュー

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

以下のすべてのパッケージには、必要なテストとトランスポートが含まれています。

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 30
฿4,799 - 1日間のテストと実行
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
ブックマーク
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Triple Room 35
฿5,999 - 1日間のテストと実行
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
ブックマーク

Greeting and salutations everyone.

Be ready for the new era of a hotel. We are different, we are a community for learners and adventurers. To expose ourselves to new ideas and new platforms. Get ready to be drawn by our activities, to get to know one another and build a community. We are your all in one stop shop of what to do in Thailand.

Hate planning for your trips? Ask our concierge or read our location tab we will help you get sorted.

Recreation, our co-working space by day and cocktail lounge by night has the ultimate #chillvibes.

Fifty Six a hotel where comfort meets convenience. Nestled down the streets off Sukhumvit Road, connected to all of Bangkok metropolitan together from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the Grand Palace.

すべてのホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
3.6/5
とても良い
に基づく 2 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
2
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
56 Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す 56 Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

🇸🇬Catherine chan

でレビュー 23/02/2022
に到着しました 11/02/2022
3.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Efficient and simple procedure
ネガ
  • Additional water not complimentary

I drove to the hospital to do the swab test and drove back to hotel to wait for result. Day 5 no meal provided but when I ask for additional water was denied. Covid measures was somehow slacken, it's base on mutual trust that tourist return to hotel after swabbing. Day 5 was kind of redundant

🇸🇬Catherine chan boey kiang

でレビュー 23/02/2022
に到着しました 07/02/2022
3.7 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • From airport pickup to Thainakarin hospital (drive thru) to hotel all done efficiently. My tpt is a Toyota fortuner only me in the back seat like private limousine. Check in hotel just require 1000thb deposit and order dinner at the same time (1meal provided)
ネガ
  • During my stay the WiFi was having problem since night to morning. They claim it's due to TOT servicing. The view from the window is some nearby apartment

The room is simple and big enough for 1. Bed is big and comfortable. Basic toiletry. No closet just a few hangers above the coffee maker.

ホテルオファーパンフレット

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

5 Udom Suk Road, Soi 56, Bang Na, Bangkok, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

パートナーホテル

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
との評価
316 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
との評価
1458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
との評価
211 レビュー
から ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
との評価
1250 レビュー
から ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
との評価
5421 レビュー
から ฿-1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
8.8
との評価
4784 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU