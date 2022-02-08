BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Rama Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
оценка с
677
Обновление February 8, 2022
Bangkok Rama Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok Rama Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok Rama Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok Rama Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok Rama Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok Rama Hotel - Image 5
+19 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Bangkok Rama Hotel, located just 10 minutes from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport, provides 85 spacious and luxuriously furnished rooms. For the business traveler, there are several meeting rooms with state-of-the art equipment to best serve your needs. Enjoy meals at one of the top restaurants in Bangkok, Baan Siri, which offers more than 500 Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and Western dishes. After a day spent shopping and sightseeing, ease the muscles with a relaxing Thai massage. Near the hotel are several shopping malls as well as the motorway leading to Pattaya, and it is only a short ride away from the city center.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Bangkok Rama Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Bangkok Rama Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

1546 Pattanakarn Road Suan Luang, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
рейтинг с
211 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
рейтинг с
187 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
рейтинг с
5421 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU