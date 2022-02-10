BANGKOK TEST & GO

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.2

3757レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 0
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 2
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 3
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 4
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 5
+42 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にRegent Suvarnabhumi Hotel 直接連絡し、 Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

The booking is non-refundable and can only be modified. We only refund if the guest is tested positive before flying with provided RTPCR test result. And the refund is 70%.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 34
฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room 34
฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

Located just a 10-minute drive from the international airport, this hotel is perfect for those in transit and with early morning or late night flights. The 144 guestrooms at the Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel are spacious and comfortable with spectacular views of the airport's takeoff/landing strips. Every unit at these nine-story twin towers are tastefully appointed and feature a host of amenities fitted for today's discerning travelers. Some of the services provided on-site include laundry/dry cleaning, airport transfers, a 24-hour front desk service, and a porter. For last minute shopping, guests can head over to Central Bang-na or Seacon Square, both of which are near Regent Suvarnabhumi.

アメニティ/機能

  • SHA Extra Plus - Safety stay at Suvarnabhumi gateway
すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

Hotel Offer Brochure

住所/地図

30/1-32/1 Soi Ladkrabung 22, Ladkrauang, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
との評価
316 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
との評価
211 レビュー
から ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
との評価
187 レビュー
から ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
との評価
441 レビュー
から ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
との評価
1250 レビュー
から ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU