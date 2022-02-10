Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にRegent Suvarnabhumi Hotel 直接連絡し、 Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy The booking is non-refundable and can only be modified. We only refund if the guest is tested positive before flying with provided RTPCR test result. And the refund is 70%.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room 34 m² ฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Double Room 34 m² ฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK

Located just a 10-minute drive from the international airport, this hotel is perfect for those in transit and with early morning or late night flights. The 144 guestrooms at the Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel are spacious and comfortable with spectacular views of the airport's takeoff/landing strips. Every unit at these nine-story twin towers are tastefully appointed and feature a host of amenities fitted for today's discerning travelers. Some of the services provided on-site include laundry/dry cleaning, airport transfers, a 24-hour front desk service, and a porter. For last minute shopping, guests can head over to Central Bang-na or Seacon Square, both of which are near Regent Suvarnabhumi.

アメニティ/機能 SHA Extra Plus - Safety stay at Suvarnabhumi gateway

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。