Bangkok Rama Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

The Bangkok Rama Hotel, located just 10 minutes from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport, provides 85 spacious and luxuriously furnished rooms. For the business traveler, there are several meeting rooms with state-of-the art equipment to best serve your needs. Enjoy meals at one of the top restaurants in Bangkok, Baan Siri, which offers more than 500 Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and Western dishes. After a day spent shopping and sightseeing, ease the muscles with a relaxing Thai massage. Near the hotel are several shopping malls as well as the motorway leading to Pattaya, and it is only a short ride away from the city center.

