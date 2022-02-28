バーンサムイリゾート - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
チャウエンビーチの白い砂浜に直接位置する3.5つ星のバーンサムイリゾートは、海がすぐそばにある究極のトロピカルな休暇を提供します。リゾートは、鮮やかな塗装の金属と木でユニークにデザインされており、お祭りでリラックスした雰囲気を作り出しています。また、多くの高級レストランやショッピングアトラクションを楽しめる町の中心部にも近いです。 Moon Danceレストランでは、美味しい様々なシーフードと各国料理を提供しています。リゾートのその他の特徴には、スイミングプールとカクテルバーがあります。リゾートの近くでのアクティビティには、スキューバダイビング、セーリング、ジェットスキーなどがあります。