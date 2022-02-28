SAMUI TEST & GO

Baan Samui Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.2
rating with
842 reviews
Updated on February 28, 2022
Baan Samui Resort - Image 0
Baan Samui Resort - Image 1
Baan Samui Resort - Image 2
Baan Samui Resort - Image 3
Baan Samui Resort - Image 4
Baan Samui Resort - Image 5
+26 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Directly located on the white sands of Chaweng Beach, the 3.5-star Baan Samui Resort offers the ultimate tropical getaway with the ocean at your doorstep. The resort is uniquely designed with brightly painted metals and wood to create a festive and relaxing atmosphere. It’s also close to the town’s center where guests can enjoy the many fine restaurants and shopping attractions. The Moon Dance restaurant serves a delicious variety of seafood and international cuisine. Other features of the resort include a swimming pool and a cocktail bar. Activities near the resort include scuba diving, sailing, and jet skiing.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Baan Samui Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Baan Samui Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

14/7 Moo 2, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

KC Beach Club & Pool Villas
7.7
rating with
289 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Garden Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
1578 reviews
From ฿-1
Banana Fan Sea Resort
9.3
rating with
268 reviews
From ฿-1
J4 Samui Hotel
8.8
rating with
44 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort
8.3
rating with
1159 reviews
From ฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2
rating with
1106 reviews
From ฿-1
First Residence Hotel
7.6
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
First Bungalow Beach Resort
7.4
rating with
642 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU