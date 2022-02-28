SAMUI TEST & GO

반 사무이 리조트 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.2

842 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 28, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

차웽 비치(Chaweng Beach)의 백사장에 바로 위치한 3.5성급 반 사무이 리조트(Baan Samui Resort)는 바다와 함께 최고의 열대 휴양지를 제공합니다. 리조트는 밝게 칠해진 금속과 목재로 독특하게 디자인되어 축제적이고 편안한 분위기를 자아냅니다. 또한 손님들이 많은 고급 레스토랑과 쇼핑 명소를 즐길 수 있는 시내 중심가와도 가깝습니다. Moon Dance 레스토랑은 맛있는 다양한 해산물과 세계 각국의 요리를 선보입니다. 리조트의 다른 기능으로는 수영장과 칵테일 바가 있습니다. 리조트 근처에서 스쿠버 다이빙, 세일링, 제트 스키 등의 활동을 즐기실 수 있습니다.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
반 사무이 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 반 사무이 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

14/7 Moo 2, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

