반 사무이 리조트 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
차웽 비치(Chaweng Beach)의 백사장에 바로 위치한 3.5성급 반 사무이 리조트(Baan Samui Resort)는 바다와 함께 최고의 열대 휴양지를 제공합니다. 리조트는 밝게 칠해진 금속과 목재로 독특하게 디자인되어 축제적이고 편안한 분위기를 자아냅니다. 또한 손님들이 많은 고급 레스토랑과 쇼핑 명소를 즐길 수 있는 시내 중심가와도 가깝습니다. Moon Dance 레스토랑은 맛있는 다양한 해산물과 세계 각국의 요리를 선보입니다. 리조트의 다른 기능으로는 수영장과 칵테일 바가 있습니다. 리조트 근처에서 스쿠버 다이빙, 세일링, 제트 스키 등의 활동을 즐기실 수 있습니다.