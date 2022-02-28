SAMUI TEST & GO

班苏梅岛度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.2
通过
842条评论进行评分
更新于 February 28, 2022
Baan Samui Resort - Image 0
Baan Samui Resort - Image 1
Baan Samui Resort - Image 2
Baan Samui Resort - Image 3
Baan Samui Resort - Image 4
Baan Samui Resort - Image 5
+26 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

3.5 星级班苏梅岛度假村直接位于查汶海滩的白色沙滩上，提供终极热带度假胜地，海洋就在您家门口。度假村设计独特，涂有明亮的金属和木材，营造出节日和轻松的氛围。它也靠近镇中心，客人可以在那里享受许多精致的餐厅和购物景点。 Moon Dance 餐厅供应各种美味的海鲜和国际美食。度假村的其他特色包括游泳池和鸡尾酒吧。度假村附近的活动包括水肺潜水、帆船和水上摩托艇。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是班苏梅岛度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 班苏梅岛度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

14/7 Moo 2, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

合作伙伴酒店

Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
8

464 评论
฿-1
斯凯海滩酒店
9.5

23 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

KC 海滩俱乐部和泳池别墅
7.7

289 评论
฿-1
查汶花园海滩度假村
8.4

1578 评论
฿-1
香蕉扇海度假村
9.3

268 评论
฿-1
J4苏梅岛酒店
8.8

44 评论
฿-1
查汶丽晶海滩度假村
8.3

1159 评论
฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2

1106 评论
฿-1
第一住宅酒店
7.6

735 评论
฿-1
第一平房海滩度假村
7.4

642 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU