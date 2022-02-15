バーンハードゥンガムブティックリゾート＆ヴィラ - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

伝統的なタイの建築とモダンな便利さを組み合わせた4つ星のバーンハードゥンガムブティックリゾート＆ヴィラは、理想的なトロピカルゲッタウェイ体験を提供します。美しいチャウエンビーチに直接位置し、ゲストは海とその周辺の島々の壮大な景色を眺めることができます。 40室の客室とヴィラはそれぞれ豪華な装飾が施されています。館内レストランTheOlivioRestaurantでは、受賞歴のあるイタリア料理と各国料理を提供しています。シグネチャースパのサティラハーバルスパでは、最新のセラピートリートメントをご利用いただけます。その他の機能には、チャウエンビーチを見渡す屋外スイミングプールがあります。バーンハードゥンガムブティックリゾート＆ヴィラでの究極の休暇を予約するには、安全なオンライン予約フォームを使用してください。

