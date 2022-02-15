班哈纳甘精品度假村及别墅 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

四星级的 Baan Haad Ngam Boutique Resort & Villa 将传统泰式建筑与现代便利相结合，提供理想的热带度假体验。直接坐落在美丽的查汶海滩，客人可以欣赏大海及其邻近岛屿的壮丽景色。 40 间客房和别墅均装饰豪华。酒店内的 The Olivio Restaurant 餐厅供应屡获殊荣的意大利和国际美食。标志性的水疗中心 Satira Herbal Spa 提供最新的理疗服务。其他特色包括俯瞰查汶海滩的室外游泳池。当您在班哈恩精品度假村及别墅预订时，请使用我们安全的在线预订表格。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 班哈纳甘精品度假村及别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 班哈纳甘精品度假村及别墅 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。