Baan Haad Ngam Boutique Resort & Villa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.3
rating with
955 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Combining traditional Thai architecture with modern convenience, the 4-star Baan Haad Ngam Boutique Resort & Villa offers the ideal tropical getaway experience. Situated directly on beautiful Chaweng Beach, guests get a spectacular view of the sea and its neighboring islands. Each of the 40 rooms and villas is luxuriously decorated. Its on-site restaurant, The Olivio Restaurant, serves award winning Italian and international cuisine. The signature spa, Satira Herbal Spa, offers the latest therapeutic treatments. Other features include an outdoor swimming pool that overlooks Chaweng Beach. To reserve your ultimate vacation at Baan Haad Ngam Boutique Resort & Villa, please use our secure online booking form.

Address / Map

154 Moo 2, Chaweng Beach, Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

