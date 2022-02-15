Baan Haad Ngam Boutique Resort & Villa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Combining traditional Thai architecture with modern convenience, the 4-star Baan Haad Ngam Boutique Resort & Villa offers the ideal tropical getaway experience. Situated directly on beautiful Chaweng Beach, guests get a spectacular view of the sea and its neighboring islands. Each of the 40 rooms and villas is luxuriously decorated. Its on-site restaurant, The Olivio Restaurant, serves award winning Italian and international cuisine. The signature spa, Satira Herbal Spa, offers the latest therapeutic treatments. Other features include an outdoor swimming pool that overlooks Chaweng Beach. To reserve your ultimate vacation at Baan Haad Ngam Boutique Resort & Villa, please use our secure online booking form.

