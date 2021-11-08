SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

バーンチャウエンビーチリゾート＆スパ - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.5

1073レビューによる評価
更新日 March 8, 2022
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+22 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Total deposit amount less 7% processing and bank fees incurred will be refunded for cancellation before 3 days prior to date. If cancelled less than 3 days prior to date 50% of total booking will be charged.

サムイ島は急速にタイへの訪問者に最も人気のある場所になりつつあります。空港の近くにあり、必要なすべてのショッピングや設備の近くにあるバーンチャウエンビーチリゾート＆スパです。一戸建ての別荘、バンガロー、または優れた建物の部屋から選択できるこの3つ星ホテルは、お客様の要件に合った部屋を確実に備えています。このビーチフロントのホテルは、そのようなエレガントな空間に並外れた価値を提供します。プールサイドでくつろいだり、スパでリラックスしたりする場合でも、このスペースにはすべてが揃っています。安全なオンラインフォームで旅行日を選択し、クリックして送信し、バーンチャウエンビーチリゾート＆スパでの滞在をお楽しみください。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
4.8/5
優れた
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
バーンチャウエンビーチリゾート＆スパゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す バーンチャウエンビーチリゾート＆スパ
すべてのレビューを見る

🇬🇧Mr. Paul McCafferty

でレビュー 08/11/2021
に到着しました 30/10/2021
4.8 Beach Front Suite
ポジティブ
  • Lovely and clean resort
  • Very friendly and helpful staff
  • Central location
ネガ
  • None

Many thanks to the friendly and helpful staff, who made our stay special and helped us with the sandbox requirements. The resort is lovely and clean, and we felt at home throughout.

住所/地図

90/ 1 Moo 2, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ムアンサムイスパリゾート
8.6
との評価
855 レビュー
から ฿-1
OZOチャウエンサムイ
8.7
との評価
1188 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
との評価
1152 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロイヤルムアンサムイヴィラズ
8.4
との評価
673 レビュー
から ฿-1
サマヤブラビーチリゾート-サムイ島
7.7
との評価
641 レビュー
から ฿-1
フェアハウスヴィラズアンドスパサムイ
8.3
との評価
606 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
との評価
241 レビュー
から ฿-1
リトルパラダイスリゾート
8.5
との評価
190 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU