14 Place Sukhumvit Suites - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, 14Place Sukhumvit Villa @ Terminal 21 is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. 14Place Sukhumvit Villa @ Terminal 21 also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, kitchen, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, mirror, sofa, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the 14Place Sukhumvit Villa @ Terminal 21 the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.