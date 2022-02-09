BANGKOK TEST & GO

14 Place Sukhumvit Suites - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
通过
202条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, 14Place Sukhumvit Villa @ Terminal 21 is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. 14Place Sukhumvit Villa @ Terminal 21 also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, kitchen, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, mirror, sofa, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the 14Place Sukhumvit Villa @ Terminal 21 the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

地址/地图

soi sukhumvit 14, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

