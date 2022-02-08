SAMUI SANDBOX

All 16 Samui Sandbox SHA++ Hotels (7 Day Packages)

更新日 February 8, 2022

16 Samui Sandboxホテルの表示. 部屋も部屋によってフィルタリングされます 任意の評価で。 現在、すべての結果は次のように並べ替えられています 人気. 7 Day検疫パッケージを提供するホテルのみを表示します。

Showing 16 SHA++ hotels, 65 packages
thailandsha.com
知らせ
以下のパッケージ価格には、すでにテスト料金と輸送料金が含まれています。
SAMUI FLIGHTS FOR SANDBOX
The connecting flight on Bangkok Airways must be on an approved sealed route flight. The qualifying sealed route flights are always 4 numbers beginning with "51". Any of the flights you can see for sale on the Bangkok Airways website, such as PG171, are public flights only for domestic passengers. For example, sealed route flights PG5125 and PG5171 flights can only be booked by your international carrier and are not publicly for sale, since they are intended only as sealed route transfer flights for passengers that are arriving in the country and have not been through the Test & Go, Sandbox, or AQ program yet.

  1. チャウエンノイプールヴィラ

    8.0

    464    レビューによる評価
    30m² +
    から ฿15,400 (7日)
    チャウエンノイプールヴィラ - 0チャウエンノイプールヴィラ - 1
    払い戻しポリシーがあります
    2 レビュー
    チャウエンノイプールヴィラ
    ホテルの詳細を見る
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿15,400
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500
    Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500

  2. スカイビーチホテル

    9.5

    23    レビューによる評価
    92m² +
    から ฿35,700 (7日)
    スカイビーチホテル - 0スカイビーチホテル - 1
    払い戻しポリシーがあります
    スカイビーチホテル
    ホテルの詳細を見る
    PENTHOUSE 1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 92
    7 Day Sandbox ฿35,700
    1 BEDROOM POOL SUITE 96
    7 Day Sandbox ฿25,200
    1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 113
    7 Day Sandbox ฿32,550

  3. Baan Bophut Beach Hotel

    8.6

    166    レビューによる評価
    27m² +
    から ฿22,489 (7日)
    Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - 0Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - 1
    Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
    ホテルの詳細を見る
    Ground Floor Superior Beachfront Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿22,489
    Middle Floor Sea View Balcony Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿21,024
    Ground Floor Executive Beachfront Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿23,466
