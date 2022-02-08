BANGKOK TEST & GO

New Siam Palace Ville - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
note avec
1324 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec New Siam Palace Ville de manière prioritaire, et New Siam Palace Ville percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation Policy 1. Price shown already included service charge & VAT. (No hidden fees) 2 In case 2 adults with a children (From 0- 11 years old : Charge as adult) 3. Change or Modifications to the booking must be requested 3 days prior to the arrival date. 4. Non-Refundable Could you please let us know your time arrival to Bangkok and attach your copy of passport. For further inquiry or assistance, Please call +66 2 282 4142 or email [email protected] Reservation Department New Siam Palace Ville (SHA Plus Certified) in case you are detected by Covid -19 within 6 moths prior to your arrival ,a doctor certification is needed

Located in the lovely area of Khaosan, New Siam Palace Ville enjoys a commanding position in the sightseeing, nightlife, shopping hub of Bangkok. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3.-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, New Siam Palace Ville is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, laundry service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 100 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the New Siam Palace Ville is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adresse / Carte

56 Trok Rong Mai, Chao Fa Road, Chanasongkram,, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

