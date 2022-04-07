BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
note avec
814 avis
Mis à jour le April 7, 2022
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok - Image 0
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok - Image 1
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok - Image 2
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok - Image 3
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok - Image 4
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok - Image 5
+13 Photos

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Positioned in the vibrant Thonglor area, the luxurious Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok is an ideal place for both short and long term stays. Guest can easily walk to the nearby BTS skytrain station which feeds into the entire Bangkok rail network, making it easy to access main shopping centers, night markets, nightlife hotspots, and business districts. Featuring a wide range of accommodations, each room is fitted with a full kitchenette and bright contemporary décor coupled with modern art to provide guests with a quiet place to relax after a day exploring the excitement of the city. The enviable location and trendy interiors will make it difficult to forget Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok.

Adresse / Carte

113 Soi Thonglor13, Sukhumvit 55, Klongton Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

