BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
คะแนนจาก
814
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 7, 2022
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok - Image 0
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok - Image 1
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok - Image 2
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok - Image 3
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok - Image 4
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok - Image 5
+13 รูปถ่าย

โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Positioned in the vibrant Thonglor area, the luxurious Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok is an ideal place for both short and long term stays. Guest can easily walk to the nearby BTS skytrain station which feeds into the entire Bangkok rail network, making it easy to access main shopping centers, night markets, nightlife hotspots, and business districts. Featuring a wide range of accommodations, each room is fitted with a full kitchenette and bright contemporary décor coupled with modern art to provide guests with a quiet place to relax after a day exploring the excitement of the city. The enviable location and trendy interiors will make it difficult to forget Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok.

แสดงโรงแรมทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

113 Soi Thonglor13, Sukhumvit 55, Klongton Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3139 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Hotel Verve
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
668 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5421 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4142 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6776 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2580 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
130 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU