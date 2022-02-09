BANGKOK TEST & GO

Craftsman Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Craftsman Bangkok as it offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, kitchen, 24-hour front desk. The property features 70 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include complimentary tea, closet, towels, clothes rack, slippers. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Craftsman Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

Adresse / Carte

34-36 Soi Phahonyothin 11, Phahonyothin Road, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

