BANGKOK TEST & GO

Craftsman Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9

1100レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Craftsman Bangkok - Image 0
Craftsman Bangkok - Image 1
Craftsman Bangkok - Image 2
Craftsman Bangkok - Image 3
Craftsman Bangkok - Image 4
Craftsman Bangkok - Image 5
+25 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Craftsman Bangkok as it offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, kitchen, 24-hour front desk. The property features 70 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include complimentary tea, closet, towels, clothes rack, slippers. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Craftsman Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Craftsman Bangkokゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Craftsman Bangkok
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

34-36 Soi Phahonyothin 11, Phahonyothin Road, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
との評価
730 レビュー
から ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
との評価
1116 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
との評価
4953 レビュー
から ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
との評価
57 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
との評価
75 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
との評価
2062 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU