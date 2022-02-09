BANGKOK TEST & GO

Craftsman Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9
通过
1100条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Craftsman Bangkok - Image 0
Craftsman Bangkok - Image 1
Craftsman Bangkok - Image 2
Craftsman Bangkok - Image 3
Craftsman Bangkok - Image 4
Craftsman Bangkok - Image 5
+25 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Craftsman Bangkok as it offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, kitchen, 24-hour front desk. The property features 70 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include complimentary tea, closet, towels, clothes rack, slippers. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Craftsman Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Craftsman Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Craftsman Bangkok
查看所有评论

地址/地图

34-36 Soi Phahonyothin 11, Phahonyothin Road, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9

730 评论
฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1

1116 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7

4953 评论
฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5

57 评论
฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6

75 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU