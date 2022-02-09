Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
- 5 min walk to BTS On Nut/ Tesco Lotus/ Tops Supermarket
- Sukhumvit Hospital 3.6 km.
- Suvernabhumi Airport 26 km.
- Wells International School 0.1 km
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels