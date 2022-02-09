Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
- 5 min walk to BTS On Nut/ Tesco Lotus/ Tops Supermarket
- Sukhumvit Hospital 3.6 km.
- Suvernabhumi Airport 26 km.
- Wells International School 0.1 km
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ
Ближайшие отели Test & Go