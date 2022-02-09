BANGKOK TEST & GO

Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
note avec
10 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87 - Image 0
Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87 - Image 1
Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87 - Image 2
Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87 - Image 3
Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87 - Image 4
Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87 - Image 5
+9 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

  • 5 min walk to BTS On Nut/ Tesco Lotus/ Tops Supermarket
  • Sukhumvit Hospital 3.6 km.
  • Suvernabhumi Airport 26 km.
  • Wells International School 0.1 km
AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87 , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Ramada By Wyndham Sukhumvit 87
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

9 Soi Sukhumvit 87 Khwaeng Bang Chak, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
note avec
1250 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
note avec
130 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
note avec
187 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
note avec
211 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
note avec
5421 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU