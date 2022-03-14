BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
Bewertung mit
7366 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 14, 2022
Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Image 0
Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Image 1
Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Image 2
Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Image 3
Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Image 4
Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Image 5
+30 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Silom, Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. With its location just 3. Km from the city center and 36. Km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. For those of you who want to venture out, Wat Hua Lumphong, Samyan Market, Oriental Suit Gallery are just some of the attractions available to visitors. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Centre Point Hospitality experience await you at the Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 374 rooms spread over 14 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, fireplace can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, steamroom. Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

662 RamaIV Road, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Partnerhotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
Bewertung mit
2090 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
6947 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
2458 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
1085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
3757 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
18 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
Bewertung mit
4241 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
Bewertung mit
694 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
Bewertung mit
609 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
2226 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
Bewertung mit
307 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
Bewertung mit
601 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
Bewertung mit
58 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU