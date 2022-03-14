Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point

Bangkok
8.5
rating with
7366 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Silom, Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. With its location just 3. Km from the city center and 36. Km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. For those of you who want to venture out, Wat Hua Lumphong, Samyan Market, Oriental Suit Gallery are just some of the attractions available to visitors. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Centre Point Hospitality experience await you at the Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 374 rooms spread over 14 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, fireplace can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, steamroom. Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

662 RamaIV Road, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

