BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5

7366レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Image 0
Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Image 1
Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Image 2
Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Image 3
Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Image 4
Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point - Image 5
+30 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Silom, Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. With its location just 3. Km from the city center and 36. Km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. For those of you who want to venture out, Wat Hua Lumphong, Samyan Market, Oriental Suit Gallery are just some of the attractions available to visitors. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Centre Point Hospitality experience await you at the Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 374 rooms spread over 14 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, fireplace can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, steamroom. Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Pointゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Mandarin Hotel Managed by Centre Point
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

662 RamaIV Road, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

パートナーホテル

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
との評価
18 レビュー
から ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
との評価
4241 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
との評価
694 レビュー
から ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
との評価
2226 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
との評価
307 レビュー
から ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
との評価
601 レビュー
から ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
との評価
58 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU