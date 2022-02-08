Dahla Hotel SHA Plus Certified - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Dahla Hotel features a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and bar in Ban Khlong Samrong. Featuring a kids' club, this property also provides guests with a terrace. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, room service and free WiFi throughout the property. The units come with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a microwave, a kettle, a bidet, a hairdryer and a desk. With a private bathroom equipped with a shower and free toiletries, rooms at the hotel also have a city view. All rooms at Dahla Hotel are fitted with a seating area. Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a buffet or an American breakfast. Bangkok is 49 km from Dahla Hotel, while Bangna is 31 km away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 14 km from the hotel.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels