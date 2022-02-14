Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Conveniently located only one and a half hours away drive from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort provides a place of indulgence and great fun with the Lost World theme. Two gigantic cliffs connected by rope bridges, a cavern that reveals a jungle with a river and waterfalls, and a pathway leading down to the golden sands of Wong Amat Beach in North Pattaya make this resort an exciting 5-star, themed resort. The hotel provides guests an exclusive, serene, and soothing environment with something to amaze and delight. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the resort offers facilities to ensure their guests the greatest comfort. As a retreat for couples and honeymooners, or as a fun place for families, guests will love the ocean-facing rooms, suites and family residences, eight dining venues, the award-winning spa, a kid's club, water sports, and an extensive water park. With its impressive range of meeting venues, team-building options, and expansive grounds, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort offers a perfect destination for distinctive meetings and conferences. A scheduled shuttle service to Central Festival Pattaya shopping and lifestyle center is provided on an hourly basis.