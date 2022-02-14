PATTAYA TEST & GO

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
Bewertung mit
12330 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 14, 2022
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Image 0
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Image 1
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Image 2
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Image 3
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Image 4
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Image 5
+23 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located only one and a half hours away drive from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort provides a place of indulgence and great fun with the Lost World theme. Two gigantic cliffs connected by rope bridges, a cavern that reveals a jungle with a river and waterfalls, and a pathway leading down to the golden sands of Wong Amat Beach in North Pattaya make this resort an exciting 5-star, themed resort. The hotel provides guests an exclusive, serene, and soothing environment with something to amaze and delight. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the resort offers facilities to ensure their guests the greatest comfort. As a retreat for couples and honeymooners, or as a fun place for families, guests will love the ocean-facing rooms, suites and family residences, eight dining venues, the award-winning spa, a kid's club, water sports, and an extensive water park. With its impressive range of meeting venues, team-building options, and expansive grounds, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort offers a perfect destination for distinctive meetings and conferences. A scheduled shuttle service to Central Festival Pattaya shopping and lifestyle center is provided on an hourly basis.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

277 Moo 5, Naklua, Banglamung, Wongamat Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
Bewertung mit
2305 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
Bewertung mit
5085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
Bewertung mit
4921 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
659 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
1288 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
611 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
Bewertung mit
593 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU