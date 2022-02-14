PATTAYA TEST & GO

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
waardering met
12330 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 14, 2022
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Image 0
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Image 1
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Image 2
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Image 3
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Image 4
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort - Image 5
+23 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located only one and a half hours away drive from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort provides a place of indulgence and great fun with the Lost World theme. Two gigantic cliffs connected by rope bridges, a cavern that reveals a jungle with a river and waterfalls, and a pathway leading down to the golden sands of Wong Amat Beach in North Pattaya make this resort an exciting 5-star, themed resort. The hotel provides guests an exclusive, serene, and soothing environment with something to amaze and delight. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the resort offers facilities to ensure their guests the greatest comfort. As a retreat for couples and honeymooners, or as a fun place for families, guests will love the ocean-facing rooms, suites and family residences, eight dining venues, the award-winning spa, a kid's club, water sports, and an extensive water park. With its impressive range of meeting venues, team-building options, and expansive grounds, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort offers a perfect destination for distinctive meetings and conferences. A scheduled shuttle service to Central Festival Pattaya shopping and lifestyle center is provided on an hourly basis.

277 Moo 5, Naklua, Banglamung, Wongamat Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

