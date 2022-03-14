BANGKOK TEST & GO

BU Place Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
Bewertung mit
677 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 14, 2022
BU Place Hotel - Image 0
BU Place Hotel - Image 1
BU Place Hotel - Image 2
BU Place Hotel - Image 3
BU Place Hotel - Image 4
BU Place Hotel - Image 5
+17 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

B.U. Place Hotel, located in Ratchadaphisek, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Huai Khwang Night Market, Ratchada Night Bazaar, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China give to this hotel a special charm. The facilities and services provided by B.U. Place Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, mirror, sofa to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, children's playground, billiards are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the B.U. Place Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei BU Place Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR BU Place Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

565,567 Soi Suthiporn Ratchadapisek 3 Prachasongkroh Road Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Partnerhotels

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
1085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
2458 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
Bewertung mit
2090 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
6947 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
3757 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
2454 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
Bewertung mit
57 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
Bewertung mit
32 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
Bewertung mit
1116 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
6272 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
Bewertung mit
830 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
Bewertung mit
4953 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU