BANGKOK TEST & GO

BU Place Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
rating with
677 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
BU Place Hotel - Image 0
BU Place Hotel - Image 1
BU Place Hotel - Image 2
BU Place Hotel - Image 3
BU Place Hotel - Image 4
BU Place Hotel - Image 5
+17 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

B.U. Place Hotel, located in Ratchadaphisek, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Huai Khwang Night Market, Ratchada Night Bazaar, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China give to this hotel a special charm. The facilities and services provided by B.U. Place Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, mirror, sofa to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, children's playground, billiards are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the B.U. Place Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at BU Place Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR BU Place Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

565,567 Soi Suthiporn Ratchadapisek 3 Prachasongkroh Road Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Partner Hotels

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
rating with
2454 reviews
From ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
rating with
57 reviews
From ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
rating with
32 reviews
From ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
rating with
1116 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
rating with
4953 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU