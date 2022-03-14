BANGKOK TEST & GO

BU Place Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
оценка с
677
Обновление March 14, 2022
BU Place Hotel - Image 0
BU Place Hotel - Image 1
BU Place Hotel - Image 2
BU Place Hotel - Image 3
BU Place Hotel - Image 4
BU Place Hotel - Image 5
+17 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

B.U. Place Hotel, located in Ratchadaphisek, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Huai Khwang Night Market, Ratchada Night Bazaar, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China give to this hotel a special charm. The facilities and services provided by B.U. Place Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, mirror, sofa to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, children's playground, billiards are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the B.U. Place Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в BU Place Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ BU Place Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

565,567 Soi Suthiporn Ratchadapisek 3 Prachasongkroh Road Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Отели-партнеры

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
рейтинг с
2454 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
рейтинг с
57 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
рейтинг с
32 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
рейтинг с
1116 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Eleven Бангкок Сукхумвит 11
8.9
рейтинг с
830 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
11540 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
рейтинг с
4953 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU