BU Place Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
通过
677条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

B.U. Place Hotel, located in Ratchadaphisek, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Huai Khwang Night Market, Ratchada Night Bazaar, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China give to this hotel a special charm. The facilities and services provided by B.U. Place Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, mirror, sofa to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, children's playground, billiards are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the B.U. Place Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

地址/地图

565,567 Soi Suthiporn Ratchadapisek 3 Prachasongkroh Road Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

