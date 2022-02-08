PATTAYA TEST & GO

BELLA VILLA PATTAYA 3RD ROAD - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.3
Bewertung mit
1220 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the beaches, shopping, nightlife area of Pattaya city, Bella Villa Serviced Apartment provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1 km away, and it normally takes about 100 minutes to reach the airport. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to RMB Boxing Gym, Nok Yoga 2, World Gems Collection. At Bella Villa Serviced Apartment, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, steamroom are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Bella Villa Serviced Apartment.

SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

8/82 M.6 Pattaya 3rd Raod, Naklua, Banglamung, Chonburi, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

