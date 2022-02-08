PATTAYA TEST & GO

BELLA VILLA PATTAYA 3RD ROAD - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.3
note avec
1220 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
BELLA VILLA PATTAYA 3RD ROAD - Image 0
BELLA VILLA PATTAYA 3RD ROAD - Image 1
BELLA VILLA PATTAYA 3RD ROAD - Image 2
BELLA VILLA PATTAYA 3RD ROAD - Image 3
BELLA VILLA PATTAYA 3RD ROAD - Image 4
BELLA VILLA PATTAYA 3RD ROAD - Image 5
+19 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the beaches, shopping, nightlife area of Pattaya city, Bella Villa Serviced Apartment provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1 km away, and it normally takes about 100 minutes to reach the airport. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to RMB Boxing Gym, Nok Yoga 2, World Gems Collection. At Bella Villa Serviced Apartment, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, steamroom are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Bella Villa Serviced Apartment.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de BELLA VILLA PATTAYA 3RD ROAD , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR BELLA VILLA PATTAYA 3RD ROAD
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

8/82 M.6 Pattaya 3rd Raod, Naklua, Banglamung, Chonburi, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
note avec
5085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU