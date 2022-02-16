PHUKET TEST & GO

W3 Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
9
通过
386条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the Rajyindee Road area, W3 Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Hat Yai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At W3 Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including pool (kids). W3 Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Hat Yai.

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
地址/地图

8 Rajyindee soi 3 Tel. 074-300262-3, Rajyindee Road, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

