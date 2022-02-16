PHUKET TEST & GO

W3 Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
9
Bewertung mit
386 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
W3 Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
W3 Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
W3 Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
W3 Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
W3 Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
W3 Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+19 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the Rajyindee Road area, W3 Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Hat Yai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At W3 Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including pool (kids). W3 Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Hat Yai.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei W3 Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR W3 Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

8 Rajyindee soi 3 Tel. 074-300262-3, Rajyindee Road, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

Beliebte Filter

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU