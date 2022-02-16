W3 Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in the Rajyindee Road area, W3 Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Hat Yai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At W3 Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including pool (kids). W3 Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Hat Yai.

