PHUKET TEST & GO

Royal River kwai Resort & Spa - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Kanchanaburi
8.5
通过
1471条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Royal River kwai Resort & Spa - Image 0
Royal River kwai Resort & Spa - Image 1
Royal River kwai Resort & Spa - Image 2
Royal River kwai Resort & Spa - Image 3
Royal River kwai Resort & Spa - Image 4
Royal River kwai Resort & Spa - Image 5
+20 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This tranquil resort offers a sanctuary on the banks of the River Kwai, a short driving distance from Kanchanaburi. With the town just eight kilometers away, rental motorbikes can make trips to the River Kwai Bridge and War Memorial extremely convenient and inexpensive. Other popular attractions here include the Erawan Falls and the Tiger Temple. All guestrooms and suites feature a private balcony and floor-to-ceiling glass windows for optimum views of the river, tropical gardens, and the swimming pool. After a day touring the city, you are sure to enjoy a trip to the spa which offers herbal steams and aromatherapy massages. Royal River kwai Resort & Spa is tucked away in a quiet and secluded corner on the Kwai riverbank, making it an ideal accommodation for romantic getaways and peaceful family vacations.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Royal River kwai Resort & Spa的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Royal River kwai Resort & Spa
查看所有评论

地址/地图

88 Kanchanaburi-Saiyok Road, Moo 2, Kangsean, Mueang Kanchanaburi, Kanchanaburi, Thailand, 71000

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU